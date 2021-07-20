Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

AQUA stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.