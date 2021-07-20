Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $41.76 on Monday. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

