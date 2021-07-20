Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extendicare in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

