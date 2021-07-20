Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.32.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$8.38 on Monday. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$8.71. The firm has a market cap of C$750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.28.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.2696868 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

