Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.950-6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.95-6.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

