Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,262 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $156,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

