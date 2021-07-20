F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

