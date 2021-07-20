Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

