FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $1,927,242.56 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.93. 253,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,018. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

