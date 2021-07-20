Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,758,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

