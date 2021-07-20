FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

NYSE FBK traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,211. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

