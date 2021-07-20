Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,155.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,155.71 ($28.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,269.18 ($29.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,562.90. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

