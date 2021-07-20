Financial Contrast: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.3% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $931.80 million 0.98 $60.80 million $1.21 15.35 Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 3.95 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forestar Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.76%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 7.56% 9.27% 4.62% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.01% 29.29% 24.64%

Summary

Forestar Group beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.