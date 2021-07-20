Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research firms have commented on FINGF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.