FIO Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.57 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 21% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001289 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 770,286,752 coins and its circulating supply is 339,018,948 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

