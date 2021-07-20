Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,684. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.