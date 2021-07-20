Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $340,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.