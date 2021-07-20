Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 11,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $74.42.

