Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,694. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $121.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.42.

