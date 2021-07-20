Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,843 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 61,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

