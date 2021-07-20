FirmaChain Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $3.57 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00095511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00143011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,241.47 or 1.00196819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

