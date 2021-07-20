Firo (FIRO) One Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Firo has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $48.95 million and $2.33 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00013646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020157 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,098,442 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.