First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.46.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.82. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

