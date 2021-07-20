First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $397.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $276.39 and a 12 month high of $412.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

