First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 400.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 719.9% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 69,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $532.28 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

