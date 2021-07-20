First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

