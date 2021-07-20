First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

Shares of MORT opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53.

