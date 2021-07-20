First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 375 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.