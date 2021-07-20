First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.