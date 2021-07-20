First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$23,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$438,625.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.02. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$12.48 and a one year high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.60.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

