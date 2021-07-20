First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of First Solar worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after buying an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,484 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 105,882 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,030 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

