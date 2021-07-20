First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 16,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $48.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

