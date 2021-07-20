First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.82. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

