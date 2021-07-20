First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

