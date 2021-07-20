FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

