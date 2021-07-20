Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

