Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Financial Comparison

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Foghorn Therapeutics and Kezar Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 156.94%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.54%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Foghorn Therapeutics is more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kezar Life Sciences N/A -30.31% -28.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Kezar Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $430,000.00 822.70 -$68.80 million N/A N/A Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$41.74 million ($0.95) -5.64

Kezar Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics beats Kezar Life Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of KZR-261; and KZR-TBD for the treatment of oncology and autoimmunity. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.