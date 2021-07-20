Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.51

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1567505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $36,144,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,666,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,723 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,313,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
