Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.51

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1567505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

In related news, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $36,144,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,666,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,723 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,313,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

