FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,823 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.