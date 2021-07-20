FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

