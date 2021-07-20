FORA Capital LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of CM stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

