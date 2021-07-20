FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $225.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.62 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

