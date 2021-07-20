FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.