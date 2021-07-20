FORA Capital LLC Purchases 746 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 690.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $594.45 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $602.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,269 shares of company stock worth $62,417,454 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

