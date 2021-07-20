Forest Hill Capital LLC Increases Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the period. Heritage Financial accounts for approximately 2.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Heritage Financial worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 308.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,991. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $833.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

