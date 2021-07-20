FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,723 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after buying an additional 936,170 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 223,785 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,009,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 6,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

