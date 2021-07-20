FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759,296 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 50,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.