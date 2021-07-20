Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises 3.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.47% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $46,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $20,391,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $23,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 767,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,970. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

