Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,085,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FORW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 1,083,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

