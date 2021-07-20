Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,085,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FORW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 1,083,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.33.
About Forwardly
