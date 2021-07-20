Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $39.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

